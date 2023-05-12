Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $373.56

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.56 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 390.80 ($4.93). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 389.40 ($4.91), with a volume of 774,327 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PETS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.92) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.43) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.45).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 373.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 335.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,770.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.