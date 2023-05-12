Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $12.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 467,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.52.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

