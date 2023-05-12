Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,294,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,661,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 20,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 213,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 2,230,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,977,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

