PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.41

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.41 and traded as low as $6.03. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 54,512 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $2,362,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 138,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $585,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

