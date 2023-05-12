PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.41

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.41 and traded as low as $6.03. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 54,512 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.