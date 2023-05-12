Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Acquires 656 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $137,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.55. 9,030,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,042,133. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

