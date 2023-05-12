Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Acquires 82,387 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 384.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. 136,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

