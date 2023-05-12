Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Acquires Shares of 4,473 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 199,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

