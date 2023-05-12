Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Acquires Shares of 4,473 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 199,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

