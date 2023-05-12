Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PNFPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,806. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

