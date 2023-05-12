Piper Sandler Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target to $3.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $570.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 69,360 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

