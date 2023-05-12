Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the April 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BPIRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

