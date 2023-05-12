Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $65,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

