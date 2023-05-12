Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the April 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.50 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 40,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,736. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.10). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.