Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83. 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

