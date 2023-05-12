Powerledger One Day Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $75.11 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.