Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

