Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.12

Shares of Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.
About Premier Foods
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.
