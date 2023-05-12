Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 223,008 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $500,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

A stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. 370,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

