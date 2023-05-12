Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.49% of Essex Property Trust worth $615,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. 74,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.12. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

