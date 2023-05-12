Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $710 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Equinix worth $710,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.25 on Friday, reaching $737.19. 96,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

