Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,849 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Danaher worth $775,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.38. The stock had a trading volume of 979,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.11. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $226.83 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.