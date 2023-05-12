Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 149,866 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,524,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $646,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SUI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.77. 36,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

