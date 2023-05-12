Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 188,313 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,593,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.26% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $463,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 91,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 111,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,043. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

