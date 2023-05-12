Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,484 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Linde worth $421,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,432,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $367.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,544. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

