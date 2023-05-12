Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1,197.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.34. 270,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,271. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.