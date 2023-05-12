ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 590,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,589.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.