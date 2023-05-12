ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 590,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,589.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

