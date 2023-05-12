ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.