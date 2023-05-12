ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 2.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.27 and last traded at $63.27. 178,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 85,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2,111.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

