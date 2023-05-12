Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)

(Get Rating)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.