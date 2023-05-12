Prossimo Advisors LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.25 on Friday, reaching $737.19. 122,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,855. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $704.13 and a 200-day moving average of $684.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.41.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

