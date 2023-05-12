Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.6% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Shares of BX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 943,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.