Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $120.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.33.

Prothena Stock Down 2.2 %

PRTA stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

