Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

