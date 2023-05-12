Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76.
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.
