Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allegion in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. 31,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,563. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

