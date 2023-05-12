Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Agenus Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $465.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 128,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Agenus by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 1,673,615 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

