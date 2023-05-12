Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.38 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

