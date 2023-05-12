Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 84,179,806 shares of company stock valued at $154,261,572 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

