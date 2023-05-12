Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

