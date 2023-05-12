Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised by Analyst

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for aTyr Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.34 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,974,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 3,622,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 94.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

