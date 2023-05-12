Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

HBM opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

