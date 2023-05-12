Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $281.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,213,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth $49,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

