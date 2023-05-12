Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 13.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 878,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 640,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 169,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

