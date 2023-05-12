Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lifted by B. Riley

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.57). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.26) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.84) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

