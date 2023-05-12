Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.

Q2 Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,650,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,650,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,271 shares of company stock worth $3,842,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

