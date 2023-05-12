Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.59 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.55.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.43 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

