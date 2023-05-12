Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of SEAS opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.98. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000.

In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

