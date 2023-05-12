Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Penumbra in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.92.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $317.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.04. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $321.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,983.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

