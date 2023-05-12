Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in April

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,549,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 3,204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.8 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Shares of Qantas Airways stock remained flat at $4.30 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

