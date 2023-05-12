QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $348.33

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.33 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 373.20 ($4.71). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.68), with a volume of 1,199,632 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QQ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.43) to GBX 450 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.80) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.25 ($5.63).

The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.48.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

