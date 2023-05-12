QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 898,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,773. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

