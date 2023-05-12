Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,839,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,031 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail accounts for about 1.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 1.27% of Qurate Retail worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.9 %

QRTEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 690,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,440. The firm has a market cap of $401.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.91. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile



Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

